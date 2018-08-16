Milton Keynes A Level results: Walton High

Staff at Walton High are hailing students’ “remarkable success” with this year’s A Levels.

The majority of grades were A*-B, with 25 per cent being A*-A. Subjects where more than half their students gained the highest grades were business studies, economics, English literature, geography, mathematics, Spanish, French and religious studies.

Students’ performance in vocational courses also saw over half the grades awarded being Distinction* or Distinction.

Anthony Nevin’s A*AA results will see him go to the University of Birmingham to study economics. Joining him will be Jessica Barnes (AAA) also taking economics.

Walton High will be similarly well represented at Loughborough University with Elliot Haigh (A*AB) reading natural sciences and Scott Foreman (AAB) economics. Kate Newby (A*AA) will be going to Exeter to read geography and Grace Woodman (A*ABC) will study law at Surrey.

Rhys MacCarter (AAA) and Ellie Renson (A*AB) will each study psychology at Warwick and Liverpool respectively, Simran Dehal (A*AB) and Clare Folkes (AAB) will both be attending the University of Nottingham; Simran to study architecture and Clare to read law.

Executive principal, Michelle Currie, said: “Walton High is proud to be a school which provides diverse and highly personalised academic and vocational opportunities to post-16 students in order to facilitate their chosen pathways.

“We are always delighted to celebrate the success of our students as it is a testament to their immense commitment, talent and resilience.

“Another year of excellent results is also due to the passion and dedication of the staff here at Walton High. I would like to sincerely congratulate all students on their accomplishments.

“Students, along with their parents and teachers, should feel delighted with their achievements and we wish each of them an exciting and rewarding future.”