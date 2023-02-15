Milton Keynes agency named one of the UK's top 100 SMEs in prestigious annual league table

A Milton Keynes agency has been named one of the UK's top 100 SMEs in a prestigious annual league table.

From hundreds of entries across every sector, The Rochelle White Agency has been ranked in the Top SME Businesses 2023 Elite Business 100 (EB100). Rochelle White Agency will celebrate at the awards evening on March 17th in London and be included in the EB100 digital guide and online directory.

The EB100 are essentially the businesses to watch for the future. It recognises excellence in the SME community and ranks them across a broad range of criteria, from their longevity in the marketplace, year-on-year growth to how they embrace innovation and contribute to the community.

Rochelle White Agency celebrated being in the Top 100 SMEs in the UK.

“Rochelle White Agency are change-makers in the British business industry and deserve their place in the Elite Business 100,” said Scott English, Brand Director of Elite Business.

“This definitive league table exemplifies the very best of SMEs in the UK.”

Despite this being the first year, it was highly competitive, with judges commenting on the high standard of entries, impressive sales and growth figures and high-performing cultures.

The team at Rochelle White Agency is proud to not only provide exemplary services, creativity, insight and forward thinking strategy for its clients but now be named as a Top 100 UK business.

Find out more about the award on the company’s website.