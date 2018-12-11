Milton Keynes Amazon team and staff skate into festive fun

The team hit the rink
The team hit the rink

The team at Amazon in Milton Keynes is enjoying the festive spirit in the run up to Christmas with a month-long series of fun events.

Advent surprises, a visit from Santa, Christmas treats, opportunities to win top prizes and a Christmas jumper day are some of the fun activities that will run at the fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes throughout December.

Amazon gave a special thanks to the team and their families last weekend when they hosted a day at the Planet Ice Milton Keynes, and everyone enjoyed showing off their ice-skating skills amongst team members.

Amazon’s Milton Keynes general manager Scott Wharton said: “Christmas is a really special time of the year at Amazon and there’s no better way to celebrate than by having a month of festive fun with our team.

“The ice-skating day out was lots of fun and a great way to say thank you to the team for working throughout the Christmas period. We’ve really enjoyed the festivities so far and I can’t wait to see what else is in store as we get closer to the big day.”