Milton Keynes Amazon team and staff skate into festive fun

The team at Amazon in Milton Keynes is enjoying the festive spirit in the run up to Christmas with a month-long series of fun events.

Advent surprises, a visit from Santa, Christmas treats, opportunities to win top prizes and a Christmas jumper day are some of the fun activities that will run at the fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes throughout December.

Amazon gave a special thanks to the team and their families last weekend when they hosted a day at the Planet Ice Milton Keynes, and everyone enjoyed showing off their ice-skating skills amongst team members.

Amazon’s Milton Keynes general manager Scott Wharton said: “Christmas is a really special time of the year at Amazon and there’s no better way to celebrate than by having a month of festive fun with our team.

“The ice-skating day out was lots of fun and a great way to say thank you to the team for working throughout the Christmas period. We’ve really enjoyed the festivities so far and I can’t wait to see what else is in store as we get closer to the big day.”