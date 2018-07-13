Milton Keynes and Chester acquisition update

easyHotel plc, the owner, developer and operator of “super budget” branded hotels, has confirmed the completion on the acquisition of Milton Keynes and the purchase of the site for the Chester development.

The group announced on January 26 this year the acquisition of a 125-year leasehold site in Milton Keynes.

Planning permission for a 124-bedroom hotel has now been granted and the conversion works for the central site, which forms part of Norfolk House on Silbury Boulevard, has begun.

The hotel is anticipated to open in 2019.

The group announced on 11th April 2018 the acquisition of a 109-bedroom hotel in Chester.

The hotel is being delivered to easyHotel as a turnkey development, and the acquisition of the site represents the first stage of the hotel development which should also open in 2019.

easyHotel Maastricht opened at the beginning of July taking the total number of hotels in the Group to 28.