Milton Keynes and District Neighbourhood Watch and Police Tour

Neighbourhood Watch and the Police on tour in Kingston, Milton Keynes

The locations ranged as far afield as Woburn Sands to Newton Leys, Great Linford to Oakgrove, Westcroft to Olney, CMK Shopping Centre to MK1 Retail Park. Over the 7 day tour, the Neighbourhood Watch team committed nearly 100 hours of voluntary time, joining with the Police in community engagement and leafletting.

“It’s a big deal for us to be out and about with the Police and we gratefully appreciate their support”, says Nick King, the chair of the MK NHW Association. “It’s not just about promoting Neighbourhood Watch. There were over 400,000 domestic burglaries reported nationally last year and we want to boost membership of Neighbourhood Watch, boost crime prevention and boost the number of people receiving important local Police Alert messages. In all our locations we had excellent conversations and clearly many residents have heard of Neighbourhood Watch. We were also able to show-off our brand new street-signs and publicity. These are available to support new Watch schemes in your area, as well as existing schemes across the district. Just contact me to find out how to encourage a safety community where you live.”

“I am always in total awe of the NHW teams" says Inspector James Ravenall. "These are everyday people with families, jobs and other commitments and they give up their own time to prioritise the safety of their communities. When an opportunity arises to support them, we are duty bound to be there and we have had a great week promoting the cause. Special thanks to MK NHW and my staff who have supported them across MK for the last week. We will continue to work together to make our communities a safer place."

The Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Watch team would like to thank the support and financial help given by the Thames Valley Police & Crime Commissioner through the Thames Valley Neighbourhood Watch Association.