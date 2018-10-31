Milton Keynes’ annual Archaeology Day returns this weekend

A day of discovery for people of all ages awaits this Saturday 3 November) at MK Council’s free annual Archaeology Day.

The morning includes an opportunity for any budding young archaeologists to get ‘hands-on’ with a practical archaeology activity hosted by Border Archaeology – and there’ll also be displays and activities from local archaeology and heritage groups.

The event takes place from 10am until 4pm in the Church of Christ the Cornerstone.

The Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr Martin Petchey, will also attend in the morning to open the event and launch a new book: ‘Wulfhere’s People’ detailing the 2008 excavation of an Anglo-

Saxon cemetery in Wolverton.

The Mayor himself spent his working life as an archaeologist, and came to Milton Keynes in 1978 to work for the city’s Development Corporation, to record the heritage of the new city as it was being built.

He said: “As a regular attendee at MK’s annual Archaeology Day, I’m really looking forward to attending this year in a Mayoral capacity.

“I’d encourage anyone of any age to come and visit the displays and talks that’ll be on offer – there really is something for every member of the family.”

The afternoon will include short talks on recent excavations in Newport Pagnell, Little Brickhill / Fenny Stratford, Calverton, and Wavendon.

The final speaker of the day is Eliott Wragg who will give a talk on the long-running community- based Thames Discovery Programme and the Archaeology of the Thames Foreshore.

View the full event programme here: https://www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/planning-and-building/conservation-and-archaeology/mk-heritage-news-and-events