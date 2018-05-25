Milton Keynes Arts Centre opens Headland exhibition with a free party

A new exhibition of works at Milton Keynes Arts Centre is being celebrated with an opening party and free family events.

The arts centre, based at the historic Linford Manor Park, Great Linford, is launching the RARA exhibition, Headland, on Saturday, June 2, with free admission to the party from noon to 2pm and all are welcome.

MK Arts Centre

RARA have worked with people to interpret everyday places and spaces. They were asked to recollect and share special memories of places and to invent curious objects that can be carried on their head, a common practice since ancient times, as a way of communicating their memories.

Running alongside the exhibition, on until June 29, will be free family workshops and evening salons with the artists. Most are free and booking is essential by emailing Jumana@miltonkeynesartscentre.org or call 01908 608108.

The workshops, on June 2, 9 and 16, at 11am and 1.30pm will explore ‘memorable moments as a family’. Make beautiful family mobiles made up of see-through family portraits and visualising memories that bring us together. You’ll be able to take home what you’ve made.

The evening salons are on June 7, 14 and 21, at 6.30pm to 8pm. The sessions will look at specific themes and memories that have arisen and explore how they relate to ourselves. The fun methods will include getting messy making 3D forms of memories. Follow them @mkartscentre and Instagram @miltonkeynesartscentre