Milton Keynes authors support Snozone pop-up reading event

To celebrate the launch of a new pop up reading room at Milton Keynes’ Snozone, local authors Carole Matthews, Zoe Ball and Jean Fullerton will be there to meet avid bookworms

The event, which takes place on Monday, May 21 is being run by Milton Keynes-based You and a Book.

It is for anyone who has ever settled down in a café with a good book, only to find the noise levels rocket sky high and their moment of peace and quiet shattered.

Like all You and a Book pop-up events, the Snozone pop-up offers a quiet space to read without being disturbed by mobile phones, noisy business meetings or general chatter.

You and a Book is the brainchild of local life coach, Clare Wildman, who grew her idea for pop-up reading rooms in the Entrepreneurial Spark Hub in Milton Keynes.

It was from here that the trial event was launched in January 2018 at Revolucion de Cuba in the theatre district.

New pop-up venues now include Dobbies in Bletchley and the Ride High Equestrian Centre in Loughton.

“I’ve been a bookworm as long as I can remember but I was finding it increasingly difficult to find a spot where I could have a drink (with a bit of cake!) and still have peace to read,” said Clare. “I love the fact that our local cafes are busy and thriving but sometimes you just need quiet to help you disappear into a good book.”

The pop-up reading rooms open when the venue is particularly quiet or closed, so peace is guaranteed. Readers can bring along anything they want to read, whether it’s a paperback, Kindle book, newspaper or magazine.

“There are so many interesting places in Milton Keynes that can be used in creative ways” Clare said. “The Snozone has some rooms upstairs to relax and read in peace, and our author event is a great opportunity to discover authors on our doorstep and buy signed copies of their books.

"We also have signed copies of books by other local authors, Sarah Louise Smith and Niraj Patel, available on the night, so there should be plenty to interest everybody.” Clare said.

Tickets for the event, which runs between 8pm and 9.30pm, cost £10 and include tea/coffee/wine and biscuits, are available from the website www.you-and-a-book.com or on the door on the night.