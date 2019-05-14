Milton Keynes awaits imminent arrival of the Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton is visiting Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes today (Tuesday).

As reported by The MK Citizen yesterday and confirmed by Kensington Palace, The Duchess will view the special D-Day exhibition in the newly restored Teleprinter Building, marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

A tweet from Bletchley Park said: "We are delighted to welcome HRH The Duchess of Cambridge to Bletchley Park today to view our new D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion exhibition.

"During her visit she will meet four Bletchley Park Veterans and Year 6 students from Akeley Wood."

The Duchess is expected to arrive between 1pm and 1.30pm to start the visit.

Bletchley Park will remain open to the public, however some areas may be closed. For more information, visit bletchleypark.org

