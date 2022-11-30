‘WorkBuzz’s Lee West (left) shakes hands with Dr. Ali Ahmed Al Hosani, CEO of Azure Media Group (right)’

Milton Keynes-based employee engagement specialist, WorkBuzz, is looking to expand into the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) following a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi-based Azure Media Group (”Azure”).

This partnership forms part of WorkBuzz’s international expansion plan, with the U.A.E. being one of the first target markets.

With high profile clients including Government departments, Abu Dhabi Airports and Emirates Heritage Club, Azure will be introducing WorkBuzz to U.A.E-based organisations interested in an agile platform to improve their employee engagement levels.

“The U.A.E market is primed for employee engagement technologies”, says Lee West, Chief Revenue Officer from WorkBuzz. “Having adopted the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, the U.A.E has a strong focus on employee wellbeing and happiness, which makes understanding employee engagement levels and the reasons behind them key right now.”

WorkBuzz’s employee engagement platform quickly and easily gathers feedback from employees to help HR and business leaders make data-driven people decisions. By drilling into employee engagement levels, leaders can better understand what their people are thinking and feeling, enabling improvements to the employee experience. Organisations can also more effectively promote a culture of wellbeing in line with the U.A.E Government’s wellbeing goals.

West says, “Our partnership with Azure is a significant development, and we look forward to harnessing their extensive knowledge and experience of local businesses to grow our footprint across the U.A.E.”

