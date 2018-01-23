Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards welcomes new sponsor

KPMG, one of the UK’s leading providers of professional services, has joined The Open University and Milton Keynes Council as headline sponsors of the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards.

Ben McDonald, KPMG’s senior partner in the Milton Keynes office, has also joined the judging panel for the 2018 awards.

“With more than 100 entries across the 12 categories, and a hugely impressive calibre of businesses and charities, we’ve got a really tough job in judging the awards, but it is really exciting to see first-hand the entrepreneurialism and enthusiasm of so many local organisations,” Ben said.

“The growth of some of those businesses and their contribution to the local economy and community is outstanding, and their aspirations for the future are really encouraging.”

For further information about MKBAA 2018 visit www.mkbaa.co.uk



