Milton Keynes business invited to 'Pitch at Buckingham Palace'

JAFA CEO Dan Bedi
Milton Keynes business, JAFA, has been selected  from hundreds of applicants to participate in Pitch@Palace 10.0, the initiative founded by The Duke of York in 2014.

It works as a platform to amplify and accelerate the work of Entrepreneurs.

The football social media company, standing for Just a Fan's Analysis, will compete at Pitch@Palace 10.0 at Buckingham Palace on November 8, 2018.

Pitch@Palace was established to guide and support Entrepreneurs in the development of their business ideas.

Pitch@Palace 10.0 returns to a broad technology theme and will showcase companies that have developed innovative technologies across a wide range of areas including Biotech and Medical Technology, Consumer Technology and Internet of Things, Industrial Technology and AI and Robotics.

JAFA appeared at the Pitch@Palace 10.0 Boot Camp on 4 October 2018, to pitch in front of senior business leaders, investors, and influencers from across the technology, investment and business communities.

All 42 Entrepreneurs are taking part in the Pitch@Palace People's Choice Award, which can be voted for at peopleschoice.pitchatpalace.com The winner will also be named on November 8.

JAFA is an award-winning football social media app that puts all the news and fan opinions in one place, and can be downloaded for free from www.jafaapp.com
Dan Bedi, CEO at JAFA said: “What a fantastic opportunity, and JAFA is absolutely humbled to be a part of the process with such amazing start-ups.”