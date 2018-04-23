Milton Keynes business launches royal wedding competition for kids

Calling all budding junior fashion designers!

The ZipYard garment alterations and tailoring centre on the first floor West Walk in the intu shopping centre is inviting primary school children in the Milton Keynes area to design a royal wedding outfit for their teddy bear prince or princess.

The competition is open to children aged four to 13 years old and the winner will see his or her design brought to life by the ZipYard’s own in-house professional skilled seamstresses.

The teddy bear template entry form can be picked up in store which is above the O2 shop on the first floor West Walk or downloaded from the ZipYard’s website: http://www.thezipyard.co.uk/miltonkeynes/teddybear