Milton Keynes business returns with new Christmas single in aid of city's food bank

A group of colleagues at Milton Keynes-based company AFL Hyperscale have produced a new original Christmas charity song in aid of the Milton Keynes Food Bank.

The single ‘Santa Brought a Guitar’ is a follow-up to last year’s successful song, “December Snow”, which raised over £1,100.

Advertisement

Project leader Miles Walsh said: “With the current cost-of-living crisis, there are even more local people struggling to put food on the table for themselves and their families. After the great reception last year, it wasn’t difficult to make the decision to see if we could help again this year.

“Volunteers from different areas of the company gave their free time and talent to write, perform, record, and film a brand-new song and video called ‘Santa Brought a Guitar’ for 2022. We think this is a fun song, and we hope you enjoy it enough to support us with a donation!”

The team consists of Dan Brown (Lead vocals), Lesley Burrell (Violin), Ros Neat (Vocals), Rhiannon Robertson (Vocals) and Miles Walsh (Guitar).

Advertisement

You can watch the video on this article or by clicking here.

To make a donation visit the website.

Advertisement

AFL Hyperscale, a Milton Keynes company

AFL Hyperscale is the first cabling and connectivity solution provider focused on the ever-evolving needs of data centers.

Advertisement