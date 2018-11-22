Milton Keynes businesses urged to take part in charitable challenge for Willen Hospice

Businesses in Milton Keynes are once again signing up to take part in the Franklins £50 Challenge and use their entrepreneurial skills to raise funds for Willen Hospice.

In January 2019 the challenge will begin with each team receiving £50 from Franklins Solicitors. Each team will have eight weeks to invest and re-invest that money to raise as much as possible. Hospice.

Amy Shaw, corporate fundraiser said: “In 2018, teams raised an incredible £32,000 for the Hospice through quiz nights, bake sales, lunchtime yoga and dress down days. We celebrated their achievements at an awards ceremony where the challenge champions were crowned and prizes awarded for best team name and most creative fundraising.“

Willen Hospice is inviting teams from local businesses to take part in the 2019 Franklins Challenge to make this year’s challenge even bigger and better, to support their local Hospice.

The Hospice needs to raise £9 every minute of the year to continue to provide their vital services to those living with a terminal illness and can’t do this without support from the local community.

If any businesses are ready for the challenge and think they can transform £50 into much needed funds for the Hospice using their creativity and business skills, they are welcome to contact the Willen Hospice Corporate Fundraising Team on 01908 303066.