Milton Keynes cab driver 'drove away' rather than pick up a passenger with her guide dog

A cab driver has paid the price for driving off rather than picking up his pre-booked fare - a deaf person and her guide dog.

Muhammad Irfan, of Chetwode Avenue, Monkston, pleaded guilty by post to failing to collect a deaf person with an Assistance Dog under Section 170 of the Equality Act 2010.

On Friday (July 27) Milton Keynes Magistrates fined him £223 in his absence for the offence and he was also ordered to pay costs of £540 as well as a victim surcharge of £30.

At the time of the offence Mr Irfan’s vehicle was operated by Skyline Taxis. He is currently licensed by South Northamptonshire District Council, which will take appropriate action concerning his licence.

The court heard that on January 29, 2018 a local resident, who is deaf, booked a licensed vehicle with Skyline Taxis and when the driver attended her home he saw the dog - and drove away without them.

Councillor Catriona Morris, chair of the MK Regulatory Committee, said: “This is an excellent result and demonstrates quite clearly that it is unlawful for a private hire driver to refuse to pick up a properly booked person with an Assistance Dog.

“I would like to personally thank the complainant for coming forward and reporting this matter to us.

“Milton Keynes Council has a ‘Zero Tolerance’ approach to offences under the Equality Act 2010 and this case clearly demonstrates our position.”