Milton Keynes Care and Response welcomes new fleet of vehicles and rebranding

Staff at the Milton Keynes Care and Response Telecare Centre at Woodhouse Court in Stantonbury recently celebrated the service’s re-branding and welcomed the delivery of a new fleet of vehicles.

The Community Alarm and Telecare Service, as it had been previously known, was established in 1987 and has since been providing a 24 hour a day, 365 days of the year, social alarm service for more than three decades.

The 2018 rebrand earmarks a new chapter in the services’ 31-year history – and seeks to highlight the wide-ranging social support service it offers to anyone, of any age, living within the borough of Milton Keynes. The Care and Response Telecare Service isn’t just for the elderly, it can also be for:

Infirm or disabled people of any age

Individuals who have been discharged from hospital and require additional support and assistance at home.

People at risk of domestic violence, racial harassment, repeat victimisation or distraction burglary.

Those living in high crime areas.

People of any age living alone.

The service has also welcomed a new fleet of six vehicles, which all now display the brand new Care and Response logo and they have already been spotted on MK’s roads as they respond to the calls they receive into their MK-based call centre at Woodhouse Court.

The service has come a long way since its early days and has introduced a range of intelligent sensors to overcome risks within the home – this includes medication reminders, flood and extreme temperature sensors, smoke alarms and more. Equipment such as this can literally be a life saver to vulnerable citizens within the community.

The service’s new fleet of six vehicles have replaced the four unmarked cars that were previously used, and now includes access to two 4x4 vehicles, enabling the team to respond to service users during extreme periods of weather, as well as two vans for carrying larger items of specialist equipment.

Councillor Hannah O’Neil, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “This is an exciting new chapter for the MK Care and Response Service, which has been providing an invaluable social support service in the city for over three decades.”