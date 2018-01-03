Milton Keynes care home rates highly at inspection

The Care Quality Commission has just published its inspection report into Westcroft-based Kilkenny House - and it rated highly.

It means that all three council high care specialist services have received a ‘good’ grading in the last year.

The other schemes are Courtney’s Lodge (South Furzton) and Flowers House (Bletchley Park).

Kilkenny House is a very sheltered housing scheme providing support and personal care for vulnerable older people.

The CQC gave the service very high marks for effectiveness, safety, responsiveness, leadership and caring.

“Staff treated people with kindness, dignity and respect and spent time getting to know them and their specific needs and wishes,” the CQC said in its report.

The report also quoted one resident who said, “I always feel safe. Because I cannot walk, can’t do much, they (staff) do all my bits and pieces, I trust them.”

Councillor Nigel Long, cabinet member for adult social care and housing said: “Milton Keynes Council staff have received very high marks again for the quality of their services to some of the most vulnerable people in Milton Keynes. We are committed to providing great services for people whether they are in their own home or in sheltered housing or higher care schemes like Kilkenny House. We value and train our staff. They represent care at its best.”

I would like to thank the staff for their dedication and consistent caring. I am so proud of our record which is built on their commitment 365 days a year.”

Councillor Long added: “Labour led Milton Keynes Council is committed to providing a range of high quality support and care to older and disabled people. We are looking to develop other sheltered housing into centres of care excellence. We are also looking at the provision of new specialist care provision as well as home based care and support.”

