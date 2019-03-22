Milton Keynes carer vows to run London Marathon to help others like sick mum

Full-time carer Claire Wells is running the London Marathon to raise funds and awareness for PSPA - a charity which treats her mother's rare neuro-degenerative condition.

Claire’s 67-year-old mother Anna Wells was diagnosed with Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD), a rare disorder that causes nerve cells to die in the brain.

Claire Wells with her mum Anna Wells

And a major symptom of the condition is difficulty controlling the use of limbs, which left Anna wheelchair-bound

When Anna's long-term partner decided he could no longer look after her Claire gave up her job to care for her mum full-time.

She hopes to raise funds that will go towards resources used to educate health professionals about these rare conditions.

Claire said, “It took Mum 10 years to get a formal diagnosis. She was often told by seemingly well-renowned neurologists that her symptoms were in her head and that she didn’t want to accept that she was getting old.

"Mum, being Austrian, always loved hiking and swimming so she had no reason to be making it all up. Most people associated with the charity can relate to this. It’s also common to be misdiagnosed with conditions such as Parkinsons.”

“I’m running The London Marathon as I’m determined to raise awareness of PSP and CBD. With two months to go until the big day I’ve already smashed my target of £1,600 but as the PSPA is such a small charity and isn’t government funded I don’t want to stop there – I’d be beyond chuffed if I could raise £2,000.”

PSPA, which picked MK because of its excellent strong infrastructure and economic growth, is dedicated to supporting people living with two rare neurological conditions, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and (CBD). It also raises cash to fund funding world-class research into PSP & CBD in the hope of eventually finding a cure.

To support Claire’s challenge, please click here