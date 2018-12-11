Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce festive feast is a charity winner

A festive feast and prize draw raised £485 for two deserving charities yesterday.

Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce and Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual charity christmas lunch at Whittlebury Hall Hotel and Spa in aid of chamber charities of the Year Teamwork Trust and Willen Hospice.

Both charities gave informative and emotive presentations about their impressive work while around 100 Chamber members enjoyed a delicious three-course meal, including a traditional turkey dinner.

Raffle prizes were kindly donated by Chamber members - Moon Computers, Sheila Smith Sales & Events, MSO Workspace, SK Energy, The Development Company, The Bee Hive, Sally Mills Personal Trainer, Robyn Allen, Kettering Park Hotel, Sara Penrose Ltd, Select Appointments and The Cock Hotel.

Head of operations Tracey Griffiths said: “Thank you to everyone who supported this special event, especially those who kindly donated raffle prizes and bought raffle tickets to raise money for these worthy causes.

“On behalf of the Chamber I’d like to wish all our members a very Merry Christmas.”