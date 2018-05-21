Milton Keynes charity hosts workshop for fundraisers and scientists

National charity Brain Tumour Research hosted a successful workshop for its member charities in Milton Keynes.

Representatives from 22 brain tumour charities across the UK were invited to Kent’s Hill Park conference centre on May 13 and 14 to share news, fundraising tips and ideas.

Also attending were scientists from each of Brain Tumour Research’s Centres of Excellence within Imperial College, London, Queen Mary University of London, and both the University of Plymouth and of Portsmouth, who gave fascinating and informative presentations about the research they are conducting. There was also a talk about the work of Brain UK, based in Southampton and funded by Shenley Wood-based Brain Tumour Research and its member charity brainstrust, in bringing together a virtual tissue bank, a vital resource for researchers.

Sue Farrington Smith, Chief Executive of Brain Tumour Research said: “It’s always great to get together with our member charities. The timing of this year’s workshop was especially poignant as it coincided with the news of the death of Dame Tessa Jowell from a brain tumour, resulting in the government promising to double its investment into brain cancer research. Our thoughts are with Tessa’s family at this sad time. We are spurred on with even greater vigour in our quest to find a cure for brain tumours.”