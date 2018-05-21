Milton Keynes charity MK Snap celebrate lottery windfall thanks to public vote

City charity MK Snap has won the public vote for £50k of lottery funding to to boost sport and well-being activities for people with disabilities in Milton Keynes.

Angela Novell, CEO of MK Snap said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who got behind us, voting and sharing our call to action. Without your support and shared love for MK Snap we could not have dreamt to have reached so many people.

“A vote for Snap to it! has been a vote for Milton Keynes.”

The funding will boost sport and well-being activities at MK Snap’s education and learning centre in Walnut Tree. It will also see a festival of sport and activities at the Centre:MK showcasing what people with disabilities can do on Disability Awareness Day, Saturday, July 14.

Meanwhile, MK Snap community café in Walnut Tree has become one of the latest cafes across Britain to join Starbucks Community Café programme.

In the new partnership, Starbucks will donate coffee and supplies to help sustain the vital community space.

MK Snap is a local charity offering professional support, training, education, life skills, work and opportunities for individuals aged 16+ with learning difficulties, including adults recovering from stroke or head injury, those with visual or mobility impairment, and those with learning disabilities, such as those on the autistic spectrum.

The MK Snap Community Café is open every Thursday morning. Learners make and serve freshly baked cakes in the spacious, light atrium at 20 Bourton Low, Walnut Tree.