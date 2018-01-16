Milton Keynes charity Ride High looks forward to an exciting year in its new home

2018 is already proving to be an eventful year for local children’s charity Ride High.

Last week the charity welcomed back their members, full of excitement and anticipation about their first sessions at the charity’s new home at the Ride High Equestrian Centre right in the heart of Milton Keynes.

The new Ride High Equestrian Centre

The children were given a tour of the beautiful 37 acre site and were introduced to their new riding instructors and soon-to-be friends, the horses Shrek, Barny, Bonnie and Peggy to name a few.

Peggy (pictured) stole the show as children feel in love with her. They also enjoyed their first sessions in their new clubroom.

Rachel Medill, MBE, founder and CEO of Ride High said: “Our move to the equestrian centre in Loughton is a momentous occasion for the charity. Here we have the facilities and space to work with even more children and to offer our young people the opportunity for work experience, apprenticeships and employment”.

As well as being the charity’s new permanent home, the Ride High Equestrian Centre is also a riding school open to the public. Over the next five years the profits from this social enterprise will fund a proportion of the charity’s costs; helping to ensure that Ride High is still here, transforming children’s lives for decades to come.

To coincide with their move, Ride High have also just launched their new virtual home: the new Ride High website (www.ridehigh.org). The website was created by local company WSaaS – Web Solutions as a Service, after the charity was chosen by the public to win their MK50 charity competition last year.