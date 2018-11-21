Milton Keynes charity Ride High releases its Christmas card design

Ride High, a charity for disadvantaged children in Milton Keynes, have released their 2018 Christmas card.

The card design “Golden Spirit”, was created during a project where children talked about what Ride High means to them, how it makes them feel and what they would tell people who had never heard of the charity before.

Each of the children chose a word to decorate as part of the design, so their feelings surround a beautiful golden horse.

The golden horse is a metaphor for how children discover their own golden spirits at Ride High.

The Christmas cards are A5 in size and available to purchase from the charity’s website www.ridehigh.org or by calling the office on 01908 696169, priced at £6 for a pack of 10.