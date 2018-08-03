Milton Keynes charity welcomes two new trustees

One of the most established childcare providers in Milton Keynes has welcomed two new trustees to its board.

Acorn Childcare is a not-for-profit organisation and has just under 30 years’ experience operating nurseries, out-of-school clubs, summer holiday programmes and Forest School camps within the local area.

This week they welcomed Professor Dr Eva Lloyd OBE and Narendra Laljani onto their board of trustees. Eva is professor of Early Childhood in the Cass School of Education and Communities at the University of East London. Narendra is a specialist in Strategy, with a wide range of commercial and academic experience.

Zoe Raven, CEO and founder of Acorn Childcare, says: “We’re thrilled to welcome Eva and Narendra as new trustees to Acorn. They both bring a wealth of knowledge and experience which will add invaluable expertise to our board, at a time when we have several exciting projects in the pipeline.

"We still have one further trustee vacancy and would love to hear from anyone who feels they would like to contribute to the development of our social enterprise.”

Acorn is one of the leading childcare organisations in the area with an ethos that focusses on social impact, outdoor play and learning, and training and professional development .

For further information visit www.acornchildcare.co.uk