Milton Keynes cheerleaders make history as they get ready to represent the UK at the Allstar World Championships

A team of Milton Keynes cheerleaders have made history as they get ready to represent the UK at the Allstar World Championships in Florida.

MK Elite Cheer is the first ever cheerleading organisation in Milton Keynes to win a bid to compete at the Allstar World Championships next May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MK Elite is a small charity that supports young people to improve their mental health through sport. They pride themselves on inclusive provision, supporting all athletes, including young people from low income families with low mental health and SEND needs.

The Elite are ready to meet the elite

"We make competitive cheer possible and accessible for all,” an MK Elite spokesman told The MK Citizen.

"Our coaches all give up their time voluntarily and all the money we do receive goes back into the charity, securing a place to train, equipment etc.“Our senior level 1 cheer team, Kappa, came first at the cheer city competition held in Warwick yesterday. Just to top it off we were one of only three teams over the entire weekend selected to represent the UK in the Allstar world championships in Florida next May.”The team is coached by one of the program owners, Stacey Cullum, who says it is “an absolute dream come true” for the girls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am beyond proud of them all,” Stacey said.MK Elite Cheer also won first place with their senior level three team Athena, first place for their senior solo artist Sophie McDonald and first, third and fourth place with their junior solo artists Elyssa Nicholls, Taurus Cullum and Mia Wright.The trip to compete won’t come cheap, though, so any help from people or businesses in MK is most welcome.

A spokesman added: "Sending the girls is a huge financial commitment and many of our families just do not have the funds to send their children to compete. So we are desperately trying to get them across the pond! So please, if you are able to donate please visit our gofundme page.“We are also looking for sponsorship and can be contacted by email here.”