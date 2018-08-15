Milton Keynes children enjoy spending time with care home residents

The children from Acorn Nursery at Kents Hill enjoyed visiting the residents of their local care home Milton-Court, recently.

The children from the Squirrels room at Acorn spent the morning baking biscuits to take for the residents to enjoy, everyone then participated in an afternoon of playing games and singing traditional nursery rhymes.

Sweet treats were enjoyed

The regular sessions are planned by nursery manager Elena Martuccio who works closely with the team at Milton-Court, the sessions are great for both children and residents and all involved benefit from spending quality time with each other.