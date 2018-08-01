Milton Keynes chip shop is frying high after being shortlisted in the chippie 'Oscars'

A fish and chip shop in Broughton has been shortlisted for the prestigious Fish and Chip Shop of the Year award .

The awards, organised by Seafish, are recognised as the ‘Oscars’ of the fish and chip industry.

Broughton Fish & Chips, which is in Tanfield Lane, already has some impressive awards under its belt.

It was announced Regional Takeaway Fish and Chip Shop of the Year in the 2015 National Fish and Chip Awards, and also Central & South England Takeaway Fish and Chip Shop of the Year in 2014.

Seafish said the calibre of this year’s entries were “extremely high”.

Broughton Fish & Chips say they only use the finest ingredients and where possible use local suppliers.