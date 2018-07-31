Milton Keynes College awarded £5million from SEMLEP towards City Centre Campus project

Milton Keynes College has been awarded £5million from SEMLEP this month, through funding available from their Local Growth Fund skills capital investment programme.

This funding contributes to the major £38m project to relocate the college to refurbished Council premises in Milton Keynes centre which is due to open in Summer 2021.

The project forecasts 400 additional learners by 2021 and 1800 new learners by 2024/25 which will make a major contribution to developing the technical skills and apprenticeships in the area.

Imelda Galvin, chief operating officer, Milton Keynes College said: “Milton Keynes College is delighted to receive this funding which will support our goal of moving to a single campus in the heart of Milton Keynes. This in turn will allow more students to access the College and mean that students choose the course they really want to study, rather than the one that's closest to home.

“We will now move forward with our partners over the summer as our plans gather pace.”

Judith Barker, director of programmes and governance at SEMLEP added: “Milton Keynes has a very successful and growing economy.

"Investment in Milton Keynes College responds to the skills needs of MK employers and confirms SEMLEP’s commitment to improving the skills offer for growing local communities in our area.

“The award follows a very competitive funding competition and detailed due-diligence and appraisal process. I will be working very closely with the college to help them deliver this.”