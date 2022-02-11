Milton Keynes College issue statement after 'serious incident'

A serious incident at Milton Keynes College, attended by emergency services earlier today, has been contained.

In a statement, Milton Keynes College said: "We are aware of reports of an incident on the redway next to our Chaffron Way campus.

"Police and Ambulance services have been on the scene immediately and we believe the situation to be contained and have therefore not been advised to close the campus at this time.

MK College

"We know at this stage that colleagues and students both witnessed the incident and helped to provide emergency first aid, they are being supported by our counselling teams.

"Whilst this incident did not happen on our campus, we do know that the fact it was witnessed by College students will heighten anxiety and feelings of being unsafe. We will therefore be increasing leadership presence and security at our Chaffron Way campus next week to help to provide reassurance."