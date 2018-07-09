Milton Keynes College students partner with celebrity chef for masterclass and fine dining event

Alpha Club’s twice Michelin starred winning chef provided a hands-on masterclass with Milton Keynes College students in fine cuisine.

Adam Simmonds has collaborated with some of the best known masters of his art including Marco Pierre White, Christophe Novelli and Raymond Blanc.

Sweet temptation'Pic: Paul Griffiths photography

He passed on some of his secrets to the college students over two days, ending with a VIP fine dining event at the College’s own Brasserie restaurant last week.

The dishes prepared on the night were all selected from the menu of the Alpha Club MK which is opening their luxurious venue in the city later this year and hosted the event.

The unique collaboration offered students the chance to work alongside Adam, preparing an exquisite three course meal for guests, giving a taste of what members of the new Alpha Club can expect from the luxury private club’s restaurant when it opens.

The partnership of the club with MK College for this event cemented the Alpha Club’s commitment to links with the local community, and was a great opportunity for local students to shine, and develop their talents and employability prospects.

Adam Simmonds (left) with students last week'Pic: Paul Griffiths photography

Jane Horridge, director for corporate and strategic external affairs at the college said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students and staff to work alongside a Michelin starred chef, in our own kitchens. It’s the start of a close new relationship with Alpha Club which will bring many such possibilities for them to learn from the best. Along the way they can get to meet club members who will see them at work and may even be future employers.”

Angus Dudgeon, director of the Alpha Club said: “We chose to work with Adam on the Alpha Club Milton Keynes because of his excellence, and his reputation for exacting standards, honed while working at the best restaurants in the country, under some of the finest chefs in the world."