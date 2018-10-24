Milton Keynes Community Foundation’s Charity Car Raffle turns 30

Local charities, including Bosom Pals and Bletchley Lions Club, joined MK Lightning player David Norris and Pucky on 22nd October 2018 at centre:mk to celebrate the launch of MK Community Foundation’s 30th Charity Car Raffle.

This year’s grand prize, which can be won for just £1, is a Volkswagen up! GTI 1.0 TSI 115PS 6-Speed manual 3 door in tornado red, generously donated by Volkswagen Group UK Ltd.

The money raised supports charities in Milton Keynes making a difference to local lives. Groups retain at least 50% of the funds raised from ticket sales and the remaining money goes in to MK Community Foundation’s grant-making programme, benefiting community groups across Milton Keynes.

This year the car location has changed. You can get your tickets at the car just outside Monsoon and Superdrug at the centre:mk or from your local charity representative, a full list of charities taking part is available online at www.mkcommunityfoundation.co.uk

More than £21,000 was raised last year for local charities in MK and this year MK Community Foundation hopes to raise even more.

Michaela Clark, philantropy manager at Milton Keynes Community Foundation said: “It’s amazing to be celebrating 30 years of the car raffle and it is great to see so many groups coming back, as well some new groups taking part this year. We are so proud to say that all of the funds raised through the car raffle stays in Milton Keynes and benefits our local community. “

Follow MK Community Foundation on twitter @MKComFoundation to find out when your favourite groups are selling tickets at the centre:mk.

MK Community Foundation would like to thank Volkswagen Group UK Ltd for donating the amazing prize of the car, centre:mk for the generous donation of space in the busy shopping time, Freestone Creative for creating the graphics and MK Lightning for hosting the raffle draw on 17th February 2019 at Planet Ice Milton Keynes.

Kevin Duffy, centre director at centre:mk said: “The money raised by the MK community foundation in centre:mk makes a real difference in our community. It would be great to think we could smash last year's target and hit £30k in its 30th year".

Find out more information about the Charity Car Raffle at www.mkcommunityfoundation.co.uk