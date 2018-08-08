Milton Keynes company National Locums completes the national set with new Scottish nursing win

Award-winning medical recruitment agency National Locums is celebrating a new NHS win, which means that for the first time it can supply nurses, as well as doctors, to every hospital throughout the UK.

The Milton Keynes-based company has won the NHS National Services Scotland Framework (preferred supplier) award, meaning it is authorised to provide nurses to all 14 of Scotland's territorial health boards, covering hospitals ranging from the big cities to the Highlands and islands.

The company is already on nursing Framework agreements for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Says National Locums managing director David Cook: "Completing the national 'set' of nursing Framework awards is a major milestone in our development.

"We take pride in the trust we have built with hospitals across the nation, underpinned by our achievement in winning the top Platinum rating in the independent audit of standards carried out on behalf of the NHS.

"And it is a real testimony to the commitment of our staff. Medical recruitment has been particularly challenging in recent years, and this new Scottish nursing win is a significant springboard to future growth and success."