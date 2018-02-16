Milton Keynes company to support people on the streets in the new city

Finance technology firm White Clarke Group, has announced it will support the most vulnerable people on the streets of Milton Keynes throughout 2018.

In 2016 three homeless people died in Milton Keynes due to tough weather conditions.

“As the weather gets worse it’s inevitable there will be more suffering on the streets. The likelihood of more deaths increases every day,” said a spokesman for the Milton Keynes People’s Assembly.

A report released by the charity ‘Shelter’ at the end of last year showed the number of homeless people in Britain has increased by 13,000 in the last year.

Determined to help, the company, which has its headquarters in Milton Keynes decided to club together to fundraise and create packages for rough sleepers to help them over the cold winter months.

After careful consideration, and speaking to people living in tents in the city centre, the most desired and useful items to create the parcels were agreed upon.

These packages included blankets, socks, hats, gloves, thermals, toiletries, first aid kits and food vouchers. Over the Christmas holiday members of staff went out on the streets of Milton Keynes and gave out parcels to those in need.

These parcels were so well received that staff immediately set to fundraising for the next one, which was completed just two weeks later. White Clarke Group has generously committed to funding one package run per month for the rest of 2018. They will also continue to fundraise for additional package runs throughout the year.

“These packages will include items to help people survive the cold, cheer them up, protect them in the summer and make sure they know that the community of Milton Keynes still cares about them”, said Brendan Gleeson, group CEO at White Clarke Group.

If you would like to help and support our community, please email info@whiteclarkegroup.com for more information or you can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/carepackagesmk14



Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper:

