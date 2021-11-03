Milton Keynes company wins national award alongside Mick Jagger and Eddie Izzard

A Milton Keynes business this week joined stars Mick Jagger and Eddie Izzard as winners of a prestigious national award.

Surrpisingly, the talent all three have in common is...bookkeeping.

This year's Institute of Certified Bookkeepers (ICB) awards judged MK accounting software company Xero t as outright winners of the bookkeeping software of the year award.

Eddie Izzard and Mick Jagger

At the same London ceremony, Mick Jagger and Eddie Izzard were awarded an Honorary Companionship by the ICB.

The institute wanted to honour people who have "made an impact" on the industry nationally. Mick Jagger was a bookkeeper before he became a rock legend and Eddie Izzard who trained in accountancy before his career as a comedian too off.

The annual ICB awards recognise the outstanding achievements of those in the bookkeeping profession.

A spokesman for Avebury Boulevard-based Xero said: "We're really proud of the work we do, together with our partners, to make life better for people in small business."