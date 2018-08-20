Milton Keynes Conservatives demand sport funding be spent locally

Labour-led MK Council have come under attack for proposing to spend thousands of taxpayers pounds to become the 'European City of Sport.'

£150,000 will be spent sending paperwork for the bid that Conservatives argue could be better used to fund grassroots sport in MK.

Conservative Councillors have now said they would use the money to launch a Sport MK Campaign, pouring thousands of pounds directly into local sport clubs.

The sum Labour plan to spend on paperwork, administration and delivery as part of this bid is equivalent to 70,000 swimming pool trips, 30,000 footballs or 12,000 tennis rackets for kids in MK.

It comes just weeks after the Council confirmed £150k to support MK's bid to host the UEFA Women’s Euro’s in 2021 and another £350k for an international architectural design competition for MK's new university.

Leader of the Conservatives Cllr Alex Walker said: "I’m a huge sports fan and want to see the council do everything it can to encourage active lifestyles and future sports champions.

"That’s why I believe this money would be far better spent in Milton Keynes at local sports clubs that are often struggling for funding. A Sport MK Campaign would be able to attract matched funding and would give us the chance to nurture the talent that will represent MK on the world stage in future. If I were Labour I would seriously think again."

Last year Milton Keynes Council were told their bid for the European Capital of Culture had been turned down due to the UK's exit from the European Union. Labour are bidding for the 2020 European City of Sport the year after the UK's formal exit from the EU.