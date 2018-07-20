Milton Keynes Council announces acting chief executive

Michael Bracey, Milton Keynes Council’s Corporate director for people has been confirmed as the council’s acting chief executive.

He will take up the role at MKC while a permanent chief executive is recruited, following the departure of Carole Mills who leaves for Derby County Council at the end of July.

Michael’s current role includes responsibility for all children’s services and adult social services, including educational improvement, children in care, fostering and adoption, adult safeguarding, mental health services, and much more.

Michael has previously worked within the voluntary sector, for the NHS and Ofsted and spent time on secondment to government prior to taking up his role at MKC.

Councillor Pete Marland, council leader who chaired the cross party recruitment panel said: “Michael has been a great asset at MKC for nine years. He’s highly experienced at helping services perform better and achieve more, and has built successful partnerships between MKC and other organisations who serve citizens. I have every expectation that MKC will continue to develop under Michael’s guardianship.”

Speaking on his appointment, Michael Bracey said: “I’m delighted to serve the people of Milton Keynes in this new capacity. I’m proud to live in MK and call it home – it’s an honour to be part of its continued growth and success.”