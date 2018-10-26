Milton Keynes Council announces new chief executive

Michael Bracey, Milton Keynes Council’s corporate director for people is the council’s new chief executive.

He had been in the role as acting chief executive since July.

As corporate director, Michael was responsible for all children’s services and adult social services, including children in care, fostering and adoption, adult safeguarding, mental health services.

Speaking on his appointment, he said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to serve the people of Milton Keynes as chief executive of MKC. “I’m proud call MK home and am looking forward to working with the community to make it an even better place,” he added.

The recruitment process involved more than 40 councillors and 22 representatives from MKC partner organisations.

As is usual practice, the appointment is subject to formal ratification at a full council meeting at the end of November.

Council leader Pete Marland chaired the cross party recruitment panel: “Milton Keynes is at a critical point in our evolution.

"Getting the right chief executive to take the council and the city forward was critical, and I am sure that Michael will build on our solid foundations and take us to the next level over the coming years,” he said.