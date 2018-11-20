Milton Keynes Council approves lower speed limits for estates

Today, Milton Keynes Council will agree a radical change in approach to estate roads - all new estate roads will have 20 mph speed limits.

The decision will be taken by cabinet member for public realm, Councillor Martin Gowans.

Cllr Gowans said: “This is a fundamental change for Milton Keynes. All new estates will have 20 mph speed limits. It will apply to all estate roads on new estates. So as the new city grows new communities will be built with the 20 mph as a central feature of the estate roads.“

The Council says the introduction of 20mph restrictions in residential areas will bring benefits to road safety, will increase the levels of active travel, reduce air and noise pollution levels, increase the quality of life and ‘shared space,' and improve the importance of a sense of ‘place’ and perceptions of greatersafety by residents.

The second part of the decision allows older estates to move to 20mph speed limits. But only where there is clear majority resident support for its introduction.

“We are focusing primarily on new estates, but older communities where there is majority support can apply for 20 mph road restrictions. These changes will fundamentally change Milton Keynes estate roads for the future and bring real benefits," Cllr Gowans added.