Milton Keynes Council calls in the gritting lorries to deal with heatwave

Milton Keynes Council is making use of its gritting lorries - in July.

The lorries are typically used to combat icy conditions for drivers, but now they have been called into play to help protect our roads from the excessive heat!

They are out and about in the city spreading granite dust (or sand) on some roads due to the continuing heatwave.

A statement on their official Milton Keynes Council facebook page said: 'The black asphalt road surface can reach higher temperatures and the bitumen can start to melt

'We'll keep checking the road surface temperatures throughout the hot weather and take action if needed.'