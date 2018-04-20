Milton Keynes Council chief executive announces her departure

Milton Keynes Council (MKC) chief executive Carole Mills has announced she will be joining Derby City Council as its chief executive later this year.

Carole joined MKC in July 2014, and formerly held senior strategic roles at Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council and Nottingham City Council.

Carole has overseen significant transformational change and improvements at MKC, from the launch of online services - which saw MKC named the 2018 LGC Digital Council of the Year, to the establishment of the MK Futures Commission – the driving force behind a new university for MK.

Under her leadership, MK was announced as a key part of the National Infrastructure Commission’s ‘UK silicon valley’, the Oxford-MK-Cambridge growth corridor, and celebrated a hugely successful 50th anniversary where HRH The Duke of Cambridge visited to hear about MK’s successes and aspirations.

Carole said: “I’ll be very sorry to leave MK, and our council. The time is right for me to move back to the midlands to be closer to family and friends. But I’ll miss working with MKC’s talented and dedicated team, who are doing so much to keep MK a great place to live, work and learn. My aspirations for MK won’t change and I look forward to seeing some of the longer term plans we’ve been working on come to fruition in the years ahead.”

Councillor Pete Marland, leader of the council and labour leader said: “I’d like to thank Carole for everything she’s done for Milton Keynes and MK Council. Carole has shaped a modern organisation fit for the challenges of the future, where services are stronger and better able to serve local people. Her ambitions for MK have equalled those of the political leadership, and as a result MK is building its international reputation as a place where great things happen.

“On a personal level Carole has always supported me in my role as Leader. She has always offered advice, but never been afraid to disagree too, while at the same time managing the challenges of the very balanced political nature of MK Council.”

Cllr Alex Walker, conservative leader said: “On behalf of the Conservative Group I would like to thank Carole for her service to Milton Keynes. She has been dedicated and worked hard to ensure Milton Keynes continues on its journey to becoming a world leading smart city and at the heart of a vital economic region in the UK.

“I look forward to working with the MK team as we search for a new chief executive.”

Councillor Douglas McCall, liberal democrat leader said: “I am very sorry that Carole is leaving the Council, but I understand this is for family reasons, and I wish her the best for her new challenge. Carole has made a major contribution to the Council during her time with us, and I particularly liked her open and inclusive management style – she has set the bar high for the next Chief Executive, of whom we will be asking big things.”

Mayor of MK Councillor David Hopkins said: “Thanks go to Carole for all she’s done for Milton Keynes over the last four years. One of my priorities as Mayor is to make sure MK is on the map nationally and internationally, and under Carole’s leadership we’ve celebrated MK50 around the world, shown business why we’re a great place to move and create jobs, and proved MK is leading the way on smart city thinking. She has much to reflect on proudly.”

MKC is starting a recruitment process for a new Chief Executive.