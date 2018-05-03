Milton Keynes Council election 2018: Voters head to polling booths today

The balance of power at Milton Keynes Council could soon be shifted – with 20 seats up for grabs in today's local elections.

It appears too tight to call as the Labour minority shares 22 seats each with the Conservative party currently.

Milton Keynes residents can cast their votes up until 10pm today

A change in just one city ward could see the Tories, and their new leader Alex Walker, at the helm. But if Labour holds firm it will see Pete Marland and co keep hold of power.

The Liberal Democrats could also have a big say. At the last election they effectively chose Mr Marland as the leader with Labour and the Tories neck and neck. Could they have a similar sway this time?

The Green Party meanwhile is contesting every seat, but UKIP are challenging for only four seats - down from 11 last time out in 2016. There is also a solitary independent candidate hoping to upset the apple cart in Central Milton Keynes.

This latest election sees a third of the overall seats (19) up for contention, but the resignation of long standing Liberal Democrat and former Mayor Derek Eastman in Newport Pagnell South has added one extra to the tally.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm today for residents to cast their vote.

The count then takes place tomorrow (Friday) at stadiummk, with the candidates no doubt facing a nailbiting few hours as the balance of power is determined.

Make sure you visit our website tomorrow as we cover all the election results live as they happen.

Here are the candidates standing for election today:

Bletchley East

Jo Breen (Green)

Stephen Clark (Lib Dems)

Angela Kennedy (Conservative)

Mohammed Khan (Labour)

Bletchley Park

Kerrie Bradburn (Lib Dems)

Joe French (Green)

Gladstone McKenzie (Labour)

Allan Rankine (Conservative)

Bletchley West

Matt Drewett (Lib Dems)

Kevin Geaney (Conservative)

Mick Legg (Labour)

Michael Sheppard (Green)

Bradwell

Stephen Brown (Labour)

Rex Exon (Lib Dems)

Brent Johnston (Green)

Krishna Panthula (Conservative)

Broughton

John Baker (Conservative)

Sam Crooks (Lib Dems)

Ola Oladoye (Labour)

Alexander Price (Green)

Campbell Park and Old Woughton

George Arnold (Labour)

Terry Baines (Conservative)

Carol Barac (Green)

Edward Morello (Lib Dems)

Central Milton Keynes

Ken Baker (Green)

Darron Kendrick (Independent)

Leo Montague (Lib Dems)

Moriah Priestley (Labour)

Tubo Uranta (Conservative)

Danesborough and Walton

David Cockfield (Labour)

David Hopkins (Conservative)

Florence Montague (Lib Dems)

Peter Skelton (Green)

Loughton and Shenley

Carole Baume (Labour & Co-Op)

Lisa French (Lib Dems)

Dan Gilbert (Conservative)

Gill Kirkup (Green)

Monkston

Vikas Chandra (Labour)

Jenni Ferrans (Lib Dems)

Lawrence Morgan (Green)

Jaime Tamagnini (Conservative)

Newport Pagnell North and Hanslope

Ruth Birrell (UKIP)

Hilarie Bowman (Green)

Andrew Geary (Conservative)

Eva Griffin (Lib Dems)

Nick Phillips (Labour)

Newport Pagnell South

Paul Alexander (Lib Dems)

Nigel Birrell (UKIP)

Jane Carr (Lib Dems)

Paul Day (Labour)

Keri Edmonds (Green)

David Edwards (Conservative)

Natasha Huckle (Labour)

Philip Wharton (Conservative)

Olney

Dee Bethune (Labour)

Peter Geary (Conservative)

Dana Green (UKIP)

Tony Oyakhire (Lib Dems)

Catherine Rose (Green)

Shenley Brook End

Helen den Dulk (Green)

Knowledge Mpofu (Conservative)

Kashif Raza (Labour)

Andy Reilly (Lib Dems)

Stantonbury

Peter Edwards (Green)

Alan Mallyon (Lib Dems)

Hannah Minns (Labour)

Stuart Tomlin (Conservative)

Stony Stratford

Lucy Bjorck (Green)

Richard Greenwood (Lib Dems)

Jennifer Marklew (Labour and Co-Op)

Graham Russell (Conservative)

David Tavener (UKIP)

Tattenhoe

Anthony Brown (Labour)

Kathleen Greenwood (Lib Dems)

Peter Hughes (Green)

Jenny Richards (Conservative)

Wolverton

Qusim Awan (Conservative)

Alan Francis (Green)

Robert Middleton (Labour & Co-Op)

Thais Portilho (Lib Dems)

Woughton and Fishermead

Shammi Akter (Labour)

Simon Jackson (Green)

David Priest (Conservative)

Rebecca Verkade-Cave (Lib Dems)