Milton Keynes Council give bin collections update

Milton Keynes Council has met with its waste contractor Serco to address the issues of missed waste collections across the city.

Collections are currently one to two days behind schedule, ‘due to a series of failures by the contractor,’ said the council.

In a statement, it continued: ‘This level of service is not acceptable and so we’ve insisted the contractor provides a full recovery plan to get us back on schedule.

‘The agreed plan will include extra Serco staff and vehicles out in MK to clear the backog. We are also suspending garden and food waste collections on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 January to use the extra lorries and staff to assist with clearing the backlog.’

Residents are being advised to put waste and recycling out in line with the seasonal schedule, and say it will be collected as soon as possible.

Food and garden waste collection will re-commence on Monday, January 8.