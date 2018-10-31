Milton Keynes Council gives cash boost to YMCA appeal

Milton Keynes Council has agreed a grant of £125,000 towards the fit out of 50 rooms in YMCA Milton Keynes’ state-of-the-art new campus in CMK which is due to open in September 2019.

YMCA MK has raised £18M for the campus which will provide housing, support and services to 199 local young people. The new facility will be built on land sold to YMCA MK by the council.

YMCA MK needs to raise £500,000 to fit bedrooms, studio flats and shared spaces with robust fitted furniture. As well as providing a safe place to stay, their mission is to provide the support needed to help vulnerable young people to belong, contribute and thrive.

Council leader Councillor Pete Marland said: “YMCA MK does an outstanding job helping vulnerable young people achieve independence, and they’ll be able to widen their support considerably in their new campus. Our help puts the YMCA a step nearer their goal, and I ask other MK organisations to do what they can too.”

Simon Green, CEO of YMCA Milton Keynes said: “We’re providing a bold solution for the housing crisis that’s affecting so many young people in MK, but we need the support of the local community to help us achieve it.”

For information on the YMCA MK capital appeal or to find out more about how you can make a difference, please visit https://localgiving.org/appeal/YMCAMKAppeal/