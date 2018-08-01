Milton Keynes Council Housing strategy consultation now open

This week sees the launch of the 2018 – 2023 housing strategy consultation from Milton Keynes Council.

The strategy is built around four main priorities:

Increasing the supply of housing

Managing the demand for housing

Providing high quality local authority landlord services

Creating great places to live

Within the priorities sit actions including:

providing an additional 500 new council homes for rent by 2022

developing a model to compulsorily purchase suitable sites

implementing mandatory licensing of Homes in Multiple Occupation

establishing a new Milton Keynes Standard for new build

Councillor Nigel Long, cabinet member for Housing and Regeneration said:“This strategy sets out this Council’s commitment to delivering truly affordable homes, regenerating those we currently have and to work with those in the most need to provide urgent housing and support.

“It sets out the need for an increased supply of housing and that this should be delivered through new council housing and by working collaboratively with partners who share our commitment. And for a new approach by housing and planning services to better meet the needs of priority groups.

“I would wholeheartedly encourage as many residents as possible to consider the strategy and give us their feedback.”

The consultation is open from 30 July until 21 October and it is possible to comment on the proposals by going to https://www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/consultations/447