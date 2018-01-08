Milton Keynes Council social worker is suspended for misconduct

A social worker employed by Milton Keynes Council has been suspended for misconduct.

Paul Carney failed to record important visits and court hearings in the official record system, a Health and Care Professions Council panel heard.

And he even made a record of visiting one family when that visit did not take place.

Mr Carney, who was not present at the hearing, has been suspended from the HCPC Register for a period of twelve months.

The panel heard the misconduct happened while he was working as a social worker at MK Council.

As well as failing to record a list of activities in the in the Integrated Children’s System Electronic Record, Mr Carney entered details one visit to a family that did not actually happen.

Panel Chair Professor Ian Hughes said: “The Panel concluded that the suspension order should be imposed for a period of twelve months. The Panel was satisfied that this period would be sufficient for Mr Carney to demonstrate an appropriate level of insight into his failings and take steps to remedy his conduct and behaviour.”