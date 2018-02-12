Milton Keynes Council threatens to compulsory purchase neglected privately-owned house

A house on Bradville could be compulsorily purchased by MK Council because the owner has allowed it to stand empty for so long.

The semi derelict property has been unoccupied for years and it is understood the owner lives abroad.

“We have a housing crisis here in MK with over 650 families desperately seeking affordable places to live. It is scandalous that this house is being left empty,” said local campaigner Hannah Minns.

“It’s also scandalous because its condition is making it a danger to its neighbours,” she added.

Bits of the roof and cladding have fallen off the house, which is number 143 Kingsfold. The garden is so overgrown that it’s almost impossible to get to the front door.

Hannah is now calling for Milton Keynes Council to use its powers to either compulsorily purchase the house or force the owner to bring it back into use.

Councillor Nigel Long, Cabinet member for housing, said: “Hannah Minns is right to raise the problem of privately owned houses sitting empty.”

He added: “I agree that action is needed so I have asked the council’s private sector team to look at this property and see what can be done, up to and including Compulsory

Purchase.”

Meanwhile Hannah fears 143 Kingsfold may be the tip of the iceberg of privately-owned properties standing empty and neglected across MK.

“There must be many more examples – and the owners should be forced to repair them all and bring them back into use,” she said.

The average selling price for houses on Kingsfold over the past 12 months has been £144,063, according to property website Zoopla.

The Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act 2004 strengthened councils’ powers to compulsory purchase neglected houses.