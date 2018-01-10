Milton Keynes Council: ‘We are now up to date with general rubbish collections’

Milton Keynes Council has cleared the backlog of waste collections in the city - but some green waste collections are still outstanding.

In a statement on its website yesterday (Tuesday) it said: ‘Extra collections have meant that we are now up to date with the general rubbish collections but if you are waiting for a green waste collection that was due either Friday or Saturday last week we are sorry but these will not be collected until your next scheduled collection date.

‘Extra collections were added last week and over the weekend. This has put us back on track to follow our revised Christmas and New Year schedule. Please put your waste and recycling out by 7am on your revised collection day (you can find details below) and it will be collected as soon as possible.

The statement continued: ‘We’d like to thank the crews at Serco who volunteered to help with the backlog clear-up; teams worked at the weekend and some staff came in from other areas. We appreciate their commitment.

‘Despite these efforts, some properties may have been accidentally missed. If we’ve missed yours, please email us at envservices@milton-keynes.gov.uk so we can take action.

‘Also, a big thank you if you picked up rubbish that had blown around where you live. Please report any major mess to us at envservices@milton-keynes.gov.uk. Our street cleansing teams will be out to tackle it as soon as possible.

‘We hope that the rest of the Christmas and New Year schedule will go ahead as planned, but Serco are still working on the issues that caused the delays in the first place, so we’re reliant on extra staff and vehicles being brought in from elsewhere. Sorry in advance for any glitches as we sort this out.

‘This has been an unacceptable situation. We’ve made this clear to Serco and you can be assured we’ll be following it up.’

