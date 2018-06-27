Milton Keynes couple have a bus named in memory of their daughter

Maureen and David Ashford, from Bletchley, have had a Shearings Holidays coach named after their daughter Rebekah

Maureen and David Ashford, from Bletchley, have had a Shearings Holidays coach named after their daughter Rebekah.

The couple put their daughter’s name forward to the holiday company after she sadly passed away in 2017. The coach will now travel across the UK and Europe, bearing Rebekah’s name in her honour.

“Rebekah was diagnosed with renal failure at two and a half and by the age of 11 had undergone a kidney transplant," said Maureen.

"After two failed attempts, her body finally accepted the third kidney and she went on to become a nursery nurse. Sadly in 2017 her transplant began to fail, and it was whilst we were on a coach break in Morecombe with Shearings Holidays that she was rushed to hospital and sadly she passed away in May 2017.

“When we heard Shearings Holidays were looking to name some of their new coaches after loyal customers and their loved ones we thought that rather than putting ourselves forward, we would nominate Rebekah.”

Before Christmas, Shearings Holidays asked its customers to nominate why they felt a coach should be named after a loved one.

Jane Atkins, managing director at Shearings Holidays said: “Our customers are incredibly loyal and we wanted to give something back in recognition of this. We felt that naming a coach after them or their loved ones would demonstrate just how much we value them and the name appears on the coach door so everyone can see it.”

“Rebekah’s story and her never giving up attitude that her parents described really struck a cord with us and we were delighted to name one of our coaches after her.”