Milton Keynes couple to mark first anniversary of baby Elvis with fundraising peaks challenge

A couple from Newton Leys are to tackle a tough peaks challenge in memory of their baby boy who was stillborn last year.

Elvis Ilyich Pichowski-Walsh, was stillborn on May 23 2017, just two weeks before his expected due date.

His parents Barney and Anna Walsh, who have no other children, are to mark the anniversary of his birth by doing the National 3 Peaks Challenge to raise money for 4Louis, a charity for bereaved parents who gave them a much-treasured Elvis Memory Box.

The couple have raised almost £5,000 so far through their online donation page.

Barney said: “Nothing prepares you for the loss of your baby. It’s been such a difficult year, trying to rebuild our lives slowly. We feel like lost parents without a purpose, which can be a very empty feeling.

“We think of little Elvis every day and love him so much. We cannot thank 4Louis and their memory box enough for helping us with our grieving and want to help them support other parents.”

The 3 Peaks Challenge involves climbing the highest mountain peaks in Scotland (Ben Nevis), England (Scafell Pike) and Wales (Snowden) - all in 24 hours.

Barney added: “ As someone who passionately dislikes walking in all its forms, I can assure you the word ‘challenge’ is very apt!”

The couple recently found out that Anna has APS (Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome) which means she is susceptible to blood clots. That is what caused the stillbirth, and baby Elvis was not getting enough blood flow through Anna’s placenta.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising /3peaks4babyelvis